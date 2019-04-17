Samastha opposes entry of women into mosques

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, an influential body of Sunni clerics, has reiterated its opposition towards women entering mosques for prayer. Samastha says women should offer prayers at home.

“The court must not interfere in matters of religious faith and freedom,” Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary K Ali Kutty Musliyar told reporters in Malappuram. “Muslim women must offer prayers at their houses. What religious leaders say in matters of faith, including in the issue of women’s entry to Sabarimala, should be accepted.

Women entering mosques to offer prayers is not acceptable to us,” he said. Citing the Constitution bench verdict in the Sabarimala case, the SC on Tuesday agreed to examine a petition seeking permission for Muslim women to enter mosques and offer prayers.