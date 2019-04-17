Home States Kerala

Shashi Tharoor seeks investigation into Thulabharam incident

Tharoor had to be shifted to the Medical College Hospital after injuring his head that required eight stiches.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  UDF Thiruvananthapuram  candidate Shashi Tharoor, who sustained head injuries after the weighing scale cracked during ‘Thulabharam’ at the Gandhari Amman Kovil on Monday, said the police should investigate the incident. 

Tharoor had to be shifted to the Medical College Hospital after injuring his head that required eight stiches. Speaking to the media after discharge from the hospital, Tharoor said he has never heard about the ‘Thulabharam’ weighing scale breaking and his mother also had similar opinion.

“Such a thing should never happen to anybody else,” said Tharoor. Meanwhile, Thampanoor police have started probe into the incident on the basis of a complaint by DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal. Thampanoor Station House Officer V P Mohanlal said preliminary probe suggested there were no conspiracy behind the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor head injuries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp