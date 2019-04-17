Shashi Tharoor seeks investigation into Thulabharam incident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor, who sustained head injuries after the weighing scale cracked during ‘Thulabharam’ at the Gandhari Amman Kovil on Monday, said the police should investigate the incident.

Tharoor had to be shifted to the Medical College Hospital after injuring his head that required eight stiches. Speaking to the media after discharge from the hospital, Tharoor said he has never heard about the ‘Thulabharam’ weighing scale breaking and his mother also had similar opinion.

“Such a thing should never happen to anybody else,” said Tharoor. Meanwhile, Thampanoor police have started probe into the incident on the basis of a complaint by DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal. Thampanoor Station House Officer V P Mohanlal said preliminary probe suggested there were no conspiracy behind the incident.