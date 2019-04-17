Home States Kerala

TNIE’s ‘Cast Your Vote’ campaign grabs public attention

 The ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle (Vote Vandi), rolled out by The New Indian Express as part of its voter awareness campaign, travelled through various areas in the district on Tuesday.

Published: 17th April 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘Cast Your Vote display vehicle’ by The New Indian Express as part of the voter awareness campaign at Athani near Aluva on Tuesday |A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle (Vote Vandi), rolled out by The New Indian Express as part of its voter awareness campaign, travelled through various areas in the district on Tuesday. The campaign vehicle, which carries the message urging the public to cast their votes, started its district-level campaign from Nedumbassery. The vehicle covered areas including Athani, Aluva and Paravur.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The general public accorded a warm reception to the display vehicle and appreciated the initiative of The New Indian Express. According to them, such initiatives will remind each and everyone that it is their moral responsibility to cast their vote.

The ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle will travel through various locations in the city including Kaloor, Ernakulam South, Menaka, High Court Jn, Thoppumpady, Kadavanthra, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cast Your Vote

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp