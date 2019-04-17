TNIE’s ‘Cast Your Vote’ campaign grabs public attention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle (Vote Vandi), rolled out by The New Indian Express as part of its voter awareness campaign, travelled through various areas in the district on Tuesday. The campaign vehicle, which carries the message urging the public to cast their votes, started its district-level campaign from Nedumbassery. The vehicle covered areas including Athani, Aluva and Paravur.

The general public accorded a warm reception to the display vehicle and appreciated the initiative of The New Indian Express. According to them, such initiatives will remind each and everyone that it is their moral responsibility to cast their vote.

The ‘Cast Your Vote’ display vehicle will travel through various locations in the city including Kaloor, Ernakulam South, Menaka, High Court Jn, Thoppumpady, Kadavanthra, Palluruthy, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry on Wednesday.