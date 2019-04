By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Philanthropist V V Kasthurirangan passed away here on Sunday. He was 80 and died due to age-related ailments. An entrepreneur, who owns PBA Enterprises, a distributor of automobile paints since 1987, he had spent a major share of his savings for humanitarian causes.

He regularly helped the needy whose stories featured in The New Indian Express. He is survived by siblings Padmanabhan (retired Agmark), Charumathi Ramakrishnan (musician) and Kanakangi (Hindu Pandit).