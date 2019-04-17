Viswakarma Sabha to back LDF 

KOCHI: Kerala Viswakarma Sabha (KVS) has decided to support LDF candidates in all the 20 constituencies. The KVS had supported the LDF in the 2016 Assembly polls. KVS president P Raghunath said the LDF had kept the promises it had made in the last Assembly elections. “It had promised to hike pension from I600 to I1,200. As soon as it came to power, the government implemented it. In the past 16 years, no government had brought out a financial package for the welfare of labourers. However, the LDF Government has seen to it that I10 crore was kept aside for this class,” he said.
