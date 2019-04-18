Hundreds of users left disappointed after TikTok app gets banned in India

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Government’s directive to Google and Apple to take down the TikTok mobile application has left hundreds of TikTok users in the state disappointed.

Though Google and Apple only restricted the download of the application, following the Madras High Court’s directive as it allegedly showed pornographic and ‘shady’ content, the application can be used on these two platforms. Taniya Joseph, a Zumba instructor by profession, admitted the app helped to pursue her passion.

“I am an active TikTok user. I am passionate about dancing and acting, and the platform has helped me pursue my passion. However, I am torn between whether the ban would be beneficial or if it was a bad decision. I have found comments that are vulgar, and users find validation in the likes. There are people who also use the app to troll or misuse it, making irrelevant videos. This takes away the possible opportunities that other users could possibly have,” Taniya said.

‘Ban won’t do any good’

Bindu G Nair, clinical psychologist, said the ban won’t do good, as anything banned comes out in another form and label. “So to avoid the mishaps, there should be a regulatory body with stringent laws and all those who violate them should be punished,” Bindu said.