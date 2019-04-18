Infant’s condition stabilising, surgery likely today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a 24-hour observation period, the health condition of the 16-day-old infant, undergoing treatment at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), was found to be satisfactory, according to doctors.

“The child has been in the ICU for 24 hours and has stabilised enough for surgery. Once the final blood test results are out, we will be planning to perform the surgery. The surgery is a very high-risk procedure because of extreme complexity. Following the surgery, the child will need close monitoring in the ICU for days,” said R Krishna Kumar, Head of Paediatric Cardiology Dept., who is also heading the team for the treatment.

The baby is suffering from ventricular septal defect, which is a hole between the pumping chambers of the heart ventricles, coarctation of the aorta, which is the narrowing of the main vessel supplying the body, bicuspid aortic valve and aortic valve stenosis.

“The condition of narrowing of the main vessel is severe and extensive. The aortic valve of the baby is abnormal and narrow,” they said. In addition to the congenital heart defects, doctors have identified certain other complications that can impact the child’s health in the long term. The EEG demonstrates subtle abnormalities.

Due to these complications, the infant’s health has been in a precarious state since birth, with other vital organs also affected. The infant has already had two episodes of seizure and transient renal failure prior to being shifted to Kochi. He has been on mechanical ventilatory support for around 12 days.

Following deterioration of his health condition, he was to be rushed to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), as per the advice given by the doctors of Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru, where he was undergoing treatment.

The timely intervention of state Health minister K K Shylaja, offering financial support for specialist treatment, enabled the parents to shift him to AIMS. Presently, the treatment is being covered under the ‘Hridyam’ scheme of the Health Department.