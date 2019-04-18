Home States Kerala

Kerala: Three-year-old boy tortured by mother still in coma 

The child, who underwent an emergency surgery to arrest internal bleeding, remains on ventilator support. According to doctors, the boy was found with multiple bruises on both his lower limbs.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

child abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The condition of the three-year-old kid admitted to Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi after he was brutally tortured by his mother continues to be critical.

The child, who underwent an emergency surgery to arrest internal bleeding, remains on ventilator support. According to doctors, the boy was found with multiple bruises on both his lower limbs, fresh burns on his right sole and old burn wounds on both his buttocks.

He is still comatose. His pupils are dilated and non-reacting. He continues to have spontaneous breathing movements, Dr Bipin Jose, Department of Paediatrics at Rajagiri, who is treating the child, said in a medical report accessed by Express.

On Wednesday afternoon when the child was brought to the emergency wing of the hospital, he was gasping for breath and unconscious. The child was resuscitated by the emergency physician and intubated and connected to a mechanical ventilator.

An emergency CT scan was done, which revealed intracranial bleeding. Since the history provided by the child's father was not consistent with the injuries, police and childline were intimated, said Dr Bipin.

Initially, when the child was brought to the hospital, his father first said that he had fallen from the eight-feet high staircase at his home on Wednesday and lost consciousness immediately afterwards.

The boy had been taken to a local hospital and from there was referred to Rajagiri, Dr Bipin said.

The child was evaluated by a multidisciplinary team including a paediatric intensivist, neurosurgeons, the neurologist, and anesthetist. He was shifted to the ICU. Emergency surgery was recommended.

However, the father insisted initially that he wanted to take his son to another hospital. After the intervention of cops and the hospital administration, the father consented for the surgery, Dr Bipin said.

ALSO READ | Thodupuzha boy assault case: POCSO charges to be slapped on accused

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has already said the government will bear the cost of the child's entire treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child abuse Kerala boy abused Rajagiri Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp