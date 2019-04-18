Kerala: Three-year-old boy tortured by mother still in coma 

By Express News Service

The condition of the three-year-old kid admitted to Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi after he was brutally tortured by his mother continues to be critical.

The child, who underwent an emergency surgery to arrest internal bleeding, remains on ventilator support. According to doctors, the boy was found with multiple bruises on both his lower limbs, fresh burns on his right sole and old burn wounds on both his buttocks.

He is still comatose. His pupils are dilated and non-reacting. He continues to have spontaneous breathing movements, Dr Bipin Jose, Department of Paediatrics at Rajagiri, who is treating the child, said in a medical report accessed by Express.

On Wednesday afternoon when the child was brought to the emergency wing of the hospital, he was gasping for breath and unconscious. The child was resuscitated by the emergency physician and intubated and connected to a mechanical ventilator.

An emergency CT scan was done, which revealed intracranial bleeding. Since the history provided by the child's father was not consistent with the injuries, police and childline were intimated, said Dr Bipin.

Initially, when the child was brought to the hospital, his father first said that he had fallen from the eight-feet high staircase at his home on Wednesday and lost consciousness immediately afterwards.

The boy had been taken to a local hospital and from there was referred to Rajagiri, Dr Bipin said.

The child was evaluated by a multidisciplinary team including a paediatric intensivist, neurosurgeons, the neurologist, and anesthetist. He was shifted to the ICU. Emergency surgery was recommended.

However, the father insisted initially that he wanted to take his son to another hospital. After the intervention of cops and the hospital administration, the father consented for the surgery, Dr Bipin said.

ALSO READ | Thodupuzha boy assault case: POCSO charges to be slapped on accused

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has already said the government will bear the cost of the child's entire treatment.