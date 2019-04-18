Life-long relationship? Why not? asks Rahul Gandhi

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

SULTAN BATHERY (WAYANAD): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday gave enough indication that he would retain the Wayanad seat if elected, saying he wants to have a “lifelong relationship” with the people of the constituency.

Addressing a massive rally at the St Mary’s College Ground here, the Congress scion, who is also contesting from Amethi, said he does not want a relationship for a couple of months. “I want to have a lifelong relationship with you,” Rahul told the 25,000-strong gathering, including women and children, who stood listening to him braving the scorching sun.

Rahul’s statement comes at a time when the Left is trying to convince the voters against electing him saying he would retain Amethi, which he earlier said was his “karma bhoomi”.

Rahul, however, said he wanted to spread the message across the country that “there’s a place called Wayanad where people work together peacefully to solve their problems”.

He preferred not to criticise the CPM or the Left parties for that matter on his second straight day of campaigning in the state, but minced no words to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS.

“I’m not like the Prime Minister of India. I won’t come here and tell you that I’ll give you 2 crore jobs or I’ll give 15 lakh rupees to all bank accounts. I won’t lie to you. Because I respect your intellect. I respect your wisdom and understanding,” he said.