Race against time to save yet another baby

In less than 24 hours, Kerala saw a second ambulance racing against time to transport a critically ill infant from Perinthalmanna to Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In less than 24 hours, Kerala saw a second ambulance racing against time to transport a critically ill infant from Perinthalmanna to Thiruvananthapuram. A three-day-old baby was taken from KIMS Al Shifa Hospital at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram, a distance of about 350 km, in five hours.

The baby of Najad and Irfana hailing from Vengoor in Malappuram is suffering from hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a severe heart ailment. This is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped. 

The infant has been admitted to the cardiac critical care unit of the SCTIMST. “A team led by Dr Byju S Dharan, head, Cardiac Surgery, is attending to the baby. The baby’s condition is critical,” hospital authorities said.

Other members of the team are Dr Deepa S Kumar, assistant professor, and Dr Harikrishnan, senior resident of the Department of Cardiology. The ambulance which started its journey at 5.40 pm reached  SCTIMST at 10.40 pm. 

