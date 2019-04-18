Respite: Summer showers bring mercury level down in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Most parts of the state on Wednesday received first major spell of summer showers, accompanied by lightning and gusty wind, bringing down mercury level. Thiruvananthapurm city recorded the highest rainfall (33mm) till 5.30 pm followed by Kottayam (27 mm).

The Indian Metrological Department said the rain, which has been lashing north Kerala since Wednesday evening, will continue on Thursday. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is likely to occur at one or two places in Malappuram. Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram and Wayand experienced thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds, with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, on Wednesday night. Southern Kerala will also get showers on Friday.

The Met office has warned maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius in all districts except Wayanad on Thursday.