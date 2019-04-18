Home States Kerala

Two killed by lightning in Mulanthuruthy

A 49-year-old woman and her nephew were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning inside their house in Vettikkal near Mulanthuruthy on Wednesday evening. 

Published: 18th April 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 49-year-old woman and her nephew were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning inside their house in Vettikkal near Mulanthuruthy on Wednesday evening. 

The deceased have been identified as Lissy, wife of Johny  of Vattothukuzhiyil in Vettikkal, and Annex, 15. The incident happened around 4.45 pm. According to police officers, Annex was staying with Lissy and Johny for the past two days, as part of his summer vacations.

“Both of them were sitting inside a room of the house when sudden lightning struck them, resulting in serious injuries. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, both of them were declared brought dead”, said an officer.

The bodies are kept at A P Varkey Mission Hospital, Arakkunnam and will be handed over to relatives  on Thursday. The house was also damaged in the impact of the lightning.

Temple authorities petition EC against Pinarayi

T’Puram: Office bearers of Kattal Durga temple, Kattakada, have filed a complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who reached Kattakada as part of the election campaign when his accomplices encroached the temple premises and disconnected the generator to which the mike-set was connected while thousands of women were chanting ‘Lalitha Sahasranama’ on Monday. The complainant said by  destroying temple properties, the temple has incurred losses worth thousands of rupees. The petition mentions the rituals which were conducted according to the tantric concept were disrupted by Pinarayi’s men.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp