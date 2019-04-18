Two killed by lightning in Mulanthuruthy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 49-year-old woman and her nephew were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning inside their house in Vettikkal near Mulanthuruthy on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Lissy, wife of Johny of Vattothukuzhiyil in Vettikkal, and Annex, 15. The incident happened around 4.45 pm. According to police officers, Annex was staying with Lissy and Johny for the past two days, as part of his summer vacations.

“Both of them were sitting inside a room of the house when sudden lightning struck them, resulting in serious injuries. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, both of them were declared brought dead”, said an officer.

The bodies are kept at A P Varkey Mission Hospital, Arakkunnam and will be handed over to relatives on Thursday. The house was also damaged in the impact of the lightning.

Temple authorities petition EC against Pinarayi

T’Puram: Office bearers of Kattal Durga temple, Kattakada, have filed a complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who reached Kattakada as part of the election campaign when his accomplices encroached the temple premises and disconnected the generator to which the mike-set was connected while thousands of women were chanting ‘Lalitha Sahasranama’ on Monday. The complainant said by destroying temple properties, the temple has incurred losses worth thousands of rupees. The petition mentions the rituals which were conducted according to the tantric concept were disrupted by Pinarayi’s men.