Home States Kerala

Why is Narendra Modi afraid of facing the media: Rahul Gandhi

We don’t believe in murder politics or politics of violence.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi waving at an election rally at St Mary’s College ground at Sultan Bathery | Express

By Express News Service

KANNUR: There are three main issues to be discussed in this election, AICC president Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to the reporters in Kannur after the UDF leaders’ meet in Kannur, Kasargod and Vadakara constituencies on Wednesday. He said the three main issues before the people were the collapse of the economy due to the wrong policies of the BJP Government like demonetisation; the increasing suicide rate of the farmers across the nation and the Rafale deal which was done to benefit Anil Ambani a whopping sum of Rs 30,000 crore. 

Responding to PM Modi’s allegations that the Congress was supporting the anti-national forces, he said, “Congress and its workers were the people who suffered the most from the attacks of anti-nationalist forces.” 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said, “To divide the nation into many parts; to destroy the agriculture sector; to make around 27,000 people lose their jobs on a daily basis and to loot the public money to gift it to the cronies are the anti national activities.” Everybody knows who is doing this, said Rahul. Modi should answer all these things. 
Taking a dig at the PM’s alleged lack of media interactions, he asked, “Why is Modiji not showing the guts to face the media like me?”

Commenting on the political violence in north Malabar, the Congress president said, “Congress is against any type of violence in politics, political violence shows the weakness of a party. We don’t believe in murder politics or politics of violence.”

P J Joseph’s  ‘RaGa’

Kalpetta: Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph was the cynosure of all eyes after he sang a song in praise of Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Sultan Bathery. “I had informed my wish to sing the song through K C Venugopal (AICC general secretary). After Rahulji’s speech, he came back to the stage when informed about my wish to sing the song,” Joseph told ‘Express’. He said the song was written by two women in Vanappuram in Thodupuzha, his Assembly constituency. I heard them sing the song at Vanappuram, which I liked. The song was fine-tuned with some modifications and is used in the election campaigning in Kerala, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi AICC president Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp