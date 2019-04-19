Ailing infant likely to be returned to Malappuram hospital without surgery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day-old who was brought via road from Perinthalmanna to the Sree Chitra Hospital on Wednesday night requires a critical but risky surgery. On Thursday evening, the hospital was waiting for parental consent to perform the required surgery. However, on not receiving it, now the child may be transferred to the hospital in Malappuram.

The bystanders of the child have opted to not have the surgery even after a counsel was given to them citing various risks and long-term effects.

The baby has hypoplastic left heart syndrome which needs a three stage procedure over 4- 5 years to improve the functioning of circulation. This disease can’t be cured totally by surgery and has guarded long-term prognosis, according to the hospital authorities.

Earlier the child was shifted to the Cardiology ICU where a joint team of Cardiology and Cardiac surgery team is taking care of the patient. While the child is stable now, a surgery is required within a week depending on the status and progress of the child.