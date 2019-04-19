Home States Kerala

Ailing infant likely to be returned to Malappuram hospital without surgery

The bystanders of the child have opted to not have the surgery even after a counsel was given to them citing various risks and long-term effects.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day-old who was brought via road from Perinthalmanna to the Sree Chitra Hospital on Wednesday night requires a critical but risky surgery. On Thursday evening, the hospital was waiting for parental consent to perform the required surgery. However, on not receiving it, now the child may be transferred to the hospital in Malappuram.

The bystanders of the child have opted to not have the surgery even after a counsel was given to them citing various risks and long-term effects.

The baby has hypoplastic left heart syndrome which needs a three stage procedure over 4- 5 years to improve the functioning of circulation. This disease can’t be cured totally by surgery and has guarded long-term prognosis, according to the hospital authorities.

Earlier the child was shifted to the Cardiology ICU where a joint team of Cardiology and Cardiac surgery team is taking care of the patient. While the child is stable now,  a surgery is required within a week depending on the status and progress of the child.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp