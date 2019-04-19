Home States Kerala

BJP misusing Central agencies in the face of an imminent poll rout: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal

Stating that the BJP was the prime enemy of the Congress, the AICC leader said the party was facing the election with the aim of defeating it.

K C Venugopal, Karnataka

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has accused the BJP of facing the election by misusing Central agencies and flaunting money power. At a meet the press organised by the Press Club here, Venugopal said the BJP, faced with an imminent electoral rout, was using the Income Tax Department raids against rivals as a last resort.

“The Election Commission should take serious note of the BJP misusing the IT Department and the CBI to finish off political opponents and take appropriate action,” Venugopal demanded. Stating that the Congress was not opposed to IT raids, Venugopal said it should not be used solely against rival parties.

At Chitradurga, a large box was unloaded from the Prime Minister’s flight on to a car. Though the Election Commission was approached, no action was taken. The SPG did not give permission to check the Prime Minister’s chopper. Venugopal said this episode has given rise to the suspicion that Modi and other ministers were carrying a large amount of cash with them to buy votes.

“Modi is indulging in blatant violation of law. It is the duty of the Election Commission to provide justice for all,” Venugopal added.

Stating that the BJP was the prime enemy of the Congress, the AICC leader said the party was facing the election with the aim of defeating it. It is for the CPM to openly declare who its prime enemy is, he said.
Training his guns at Modi and Amit Shah, Venugopal said the duo did not have any moral right to seek votes from Kerala after likening Wayanad to Pakistan. He said Rahul Gandhi returned from Wayanad after winning the hearts of the people there.

