‘Boycott poll’ posters appear on Farook College premises

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Maoist banners and notices appealing people to boycott the Lok Sabha election were found on the Farook college-Paruthippara road here on Thursday. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to the Farook police, the notices, issued in the name of Western Ghat Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), urged people to boycott the election and instead join the people’s warpath. The banner was found on the premises of Farook college while the notices were found pasted on the nearby post office building, trees and on the roadside walls here. The incident came to light around 11am when local police personnel spotted the notices pasted along the roadside.

A case has been registered under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 30 and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with the incident.

“We are investigating the matter. The visuals from the CCTV cameras installed in the area are being examined,” said an officer. Posters were found pasted on many buildings at Mundakkai under the Meppadi police station limits on April 8.