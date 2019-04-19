Home States Kerala

‘Boycott poll’ posters appear on Farook College premises

Maoist banners and notices appealing people to boycott the Lok Sabha election were found on the Farook college-Paruthippara road here on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Maoist banners and notices appealing people to boycott the Lok Sabha election were found on the Farook college-Paruthippara road here on Thursday. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to the Farook police, the notices, issued in the name of Western Ghat Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), urged people to boycott the election and instead join the people’s warpath. The banner was found on the premises of Farook college while the notices were found pasted on the nearby post office building, trees and on the roadside walls here. The incident came to light around 11am when local police personnel spotted the notices pasted along the roadside.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A case has been registered under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 30 and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with the incident.

“We are investigating the matter. The visuals from the CCTV cameras installed in the area are being examined,” said an officer. Posters were found pasted on many buildings at Mundakkai under the Meppadi police station limits on April 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farook college-Paruthippara Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp