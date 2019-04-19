Condition of three-year-old abused by mother continues to be critical

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The condition of the three-year-old admitted at Rajagiri Hospital after being brutally tortured by his mother continues to be critical.Though surgery was conducted, the child survives with ventilator support. Doctors said the child was admitted with multiple bruises on both lower limbs, fresh burns on his right sole and old burn wounds on both his buttocks.

“The child is comatose (in a state of coma). His pupils are dilated and non-reacting. He continues to have spontaneous breathing movements,” Dr Bipin Jose, MD Paediatrics, Department of Paediatrics at Rajagiri, who is treating the child, states in the medical report accessed by Express.

On Wednesday, when the child was brought to the emergency wing of the hospital, he was gasping for breath and was unconscious. He was resuscitated by the emergency physician, was intubated and put on a mechanical ventilator. “After stabilisation, an emergency CT scan of the body was done. CT brain revealed intracranial bleeding. Since the history provided by the child’s father was not consistent with the injuries, police, and Childline were informed,” said Dr Bipin. “When the child was brought to the hospital his father had said the child fell from an 8-feet high staircase at his home on Wednesday and became unconscious immediately. They had taken him to a local hospital, from where they were referred to Rajagiri,” said Dr Bipin.

The child was evaluated by a multidisciplinary team including Paediatric intensivist, Neurosurgeons, Neurologist, and Anesthetist, and was shifted to ICU. “The child was advised for emergency surgery. However, the child’s father insisted on taking him to another hospital. Despite explaining the risks associated with transport he was reluctant for surgery. With the intervention of the police and hospital administration, the father consented to the surgery,” said Dr Bipin.

Boy under govt care

T’Puram: The three-year-old in Aluva who was injured by his mother will now be under government protection. The child is under treatment at Rajagiri Hospital and cannot be shifted as his condition is critical, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. A special medical team was sent by the Health Department to evaluate the health of the child. Dr Balakrishnan, head of neuro surgery, Kottayam Medical College, Dr Veerendra Kumar, additional professor, Paediatric Department and Dr Harris, associate professor, Neurology Department are part of the team. Shailaja also requested the Chief Minister to investigate the case further and take immediate police action. Following instructions from Shailaja, Special secretary of Social Justice Biju Prabhakar and district Childline Protection Officer contacted the hospital and made required arrangements for the child’s treatment. Shailaja also spoke to the doctors concerned regarding his health. Further decision on shifting him will be taken only after the special medical team gives its report. Shylaja said strict action will be taken against any atrocities against children. The government had started Thanal project to prevent the atrocities against children. Anyone can report the atrocities against children in the number 1517.