Hibi’s campaign enters the last phase

Published: 19th April 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hibi Eden with actors Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan , at latter’s house at Panampilly Nagar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The election campaign of Hibi Eden, the UDF candidate from Ernakulam constituency, has entered the final phase.On Thursday, he mainly concentrated on Kaloor, Chellanam, Thammanam and Paravur areas.

The candidate also attended the Maundy Thursday service at the St Francis Assisi Cathedral. Hibi met the believers who attended the service at the Church.

Later, he visited the coastal areas of Chellanam where he promised that the issues related to the construction of sea wall will be resolved. He also attended public functions at Vennala and Thammanam.
Hibi also visited actor Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salman at their residence in Panampilly Nagar in the afternoon.

