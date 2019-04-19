Home States Kerala

Kripesh’s family gets a new house in 46 days

In 46 days, Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden has built a 1,300sq ft house for the family of slain Youth Congress worker Kripesh at Kalliyot in Periya.

Published: 19th April 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: In 46 days, Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden has built a 1,300sq ft house for the family of slain Youth Congress worker Kripesh at Kalliyot in Periya.

Eden, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ernakulam, said the housewarming will be on Friday, and he will be attending it despite the campaigning turning hectic in the last phase.Kripesh (19) and his friend Sarath Lal P K (24) were hacked to death allegedly by CPM supporters on February 17.

Equally shocking was the photograph Kripesh’s house -- a one-room thatched hut he shared with his parents and two sisters -- that newspapers carried the next day. The hut did not even have a power connection.

Eden, who runs Thanal, a housing scheme for flood-hit people in Ernakulam, announced that he would build a house for Kripesh’s family in 50 days. He kept his word. “That was a word I gave to my conscience,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

The foundation stone for the house was laid on March 3 and the house is ready now.

