Home States Kerala

‘Kusti’ in Kerala, ‘Dosti’ in Delhi: PM Modi hits out at Congress, Left

The PM was campaigning for the NDA candidates for Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA candidates Kummanam Rajasekharan and Sobha Surendran and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai during the rally in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA candidates Kummanam Rajasekharan and Sobha Surendran and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai during the rally in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “All options from court to Parliament will be explored to protect faith and belief,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at a mammoth gathering of party workers here on Thursday. He was hinting at a Constitution amendment if his government returned to power.

Flaying the state government, the Prime Minister said devotees are being jailed and mercilessly thrashed in Kerala for evoking the name of God. He cautioned the BJP will not allow such attack on faith and belief and added each and every child will come out to protect them. He did not mention Sabarimala during his entire speech.

On Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Modi asked why the Congress president opted for that particular constituency and not Thiruvananthapuram or Pathanamthita to convey a message to south India as stated by his party.On Congress fighting the Left in Kerala, Modi accused the party of being duplicitous in its political position.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“In Kerala, Congress and Communists fight each other, but are together in Delhi. Keral me Kusti aur Dilli me Dosti,” he said.He also asked Rahul as to why he had openly stated that he will not speak against the CPM in the state. Evoking SNC Lavalin case, Modi said that the CPM government in Kerala is mired in corruption and added that even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is allegedly involved in the scam. He said several corruption charges have come out against ministers in the state.

Modi said only a strong government can protect 125 crore people of the country and with the scientists being given full protection, our country has advanced even in protecting the space.

Modi said technology from mobile to missiles can be controlled from space and added that protecting the space was very important which the NDA government at the Centre had done during its tenure.

He said the Congress government had ill treated noted scientist from Kerala, Nambi Narayanan in several aspects and added that under his government scientists were given full protection.

PM also said Congress and CPM were abusing and rebuking the armed forces while the NDA government had always stood with the forces which have given fitting reply to the terror forces by destroying their hideouts inside Pakistan through surgical strikes.

Narendra Modi said that the Congress manifesto does not have anything for the middle-class people of the country while the NDA government has not increased the income tax for the past five years and have even brought people who have annual income of 5 lakhs out of the income tax bracket.

He said the fishermen community of the state is the prestige of Kerala who risked their lives to save hundreds of people during the floods and added that the BJP and NDA government has taken special care for the welfare of fishermen community.

Modi said that in the previous budget, funds have been allotted for a separate fisheries department at the centre which will take care of all the needs and requirements of the fishing community.

The PM was campaigning for the NDA candidates for Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal  . BJP National executive member V Muraleedharan MP translated Modi’s speech. O Rajagopal MLA, Kummanam Rajashekharan, Sreedharan Pillai, Shobha Surendran, M T Ramesh, T P Senkumar, Richard Hey MP, Tom Vadakkan, T P Sreenivasan Satyakumar, S Suresh and others were present on the dais.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp