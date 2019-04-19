‘Kusti’ in Kerala, ‘Dosti’ in Delhi: PM Modi hits out at Congress, Left

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “All options from court to Parliament will be explored to protect faith and belief,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at a mammoth gathering of party workers here on Thursday. He was hinting at a Constitution amendment if his government returned to power.

Flaying the state government, the Prime Minister said devotees are being jailed and mercilessly thrashed in Kerala for evoking the name of God. He cautioned the BJP will not allow such attack on faith and belief and added each and every child will come out to protect them. He did not mention Sabarimala during his entire speech.

On Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Modi asked why the Congress president opted for that particular constituency and not Thiruvananthapuram or Pathanamthita to convey a message to south India as stated by his party.On Congress fighting the Left in Kerala, Modi accused the party of being duplicitous in its political position.

“In Kerala, Congress and Communists fight each other, but are together in Delhi. Keral me Kusti aur Dilli me Dosti,” he said.He also asked Rahul as to why he had openly stated that he will not speak against the CPM in the state. Evoking SNC Lavalin case, Modi said that the CPM government in Kerala is mired in corruption and added that even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is allegedly involved in the scam. He said several corruption charges have come out against ministers in the state.

Modi said only a strong government can protect 125 crore people of the country and with the scientists being given full protection, our country has advanced even in protecting the space.

Modi said technology from mobile to missiles can be controlled from space and added that protecting the space was very important which the NDA government at the Centre had done during its tenure.

He said the Congress government had ill treated noted scientist from Kerala, Nambi Narayanan in several aspects and added that under his government scientists were given full protection.

PM also said Congress and CPM were abusing and rebuking the armed forces while the NDA government had always stood with the forces which have given fitting reply to the terror forces by destroying their hideouts inside Pakistan through surgical strikes.

Narendra Modi said that the Congress manifesto does not have anything for the middle-class people of the country while the NDA government has not increased the income tax for the past five years and have even brought people who have annual income of 5 lakhs out of the income tax bracket.

He said the fishermen community of the state is the prestige of Kerala who risked their lives to save hundreds of people during the floods and added that the BJP and NDA government has taken special care for the welfare of fishermen community.

Modi said that in the previous budget, funds have been allotted for a separate fisheries department at the centre which will take care of all the needs and requirements of the fishing community.

The PM was campaigning for the NDA candidates for Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal . BJP National executive member V Muraleedharan MP translated Modi’s speech. O Rajagopal MLA, Kummanam Rajashekharan, Sreedharan Pillai, Shobha Surendran, M T Ramesh, T P Senkumar, Richard Hey MP, Tom Vadakkan, T P Sreenivasan Satyakumar, S Suresh and others were present on the dais.