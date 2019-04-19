Navjot Singh Sidhu roadshow draws large crowd in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Punjab Minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu campaigned for M K Raghavan, the UDF candidate in Kozhikode constituency, by conducting a roadshow on Thursday.Despite his late arrival by two hours, Sidhu was greeted by a large crowd of Congress workers, who had gathered in the city, braving the scorching heat. The roadshow began from Chalappuram and passed through Francis Road, Idiyangara, South beach to reach the Beach Marine ground. Onlookers positioned themselves atop buildings along the route to have a glimpse of the cricketer-turned-politician.

Sidhu, who started his speech with the slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’, said he was here for his brother Rahul Gandhi and urged people to ensure Rahul’s victory for a unified India and for the protection of the Constitution. “Five years of Rahul’s rule will provide benefits for the next 50 years,” Sidhu said to a cheering crowd. “Every vote you cast for Raghavan will ensure Rahul’s victory,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Modi’s promises are like bamboo stalks, lengthy but hollow. But Rahul is like a sugarcane plant,” Sidhu said. “Demonetisation and GST destroyed the country’s economy. The BJP pushed farmers into debt during its rule. Modi made a fake promise of Rs 15 lakh to every Indian. The worst five years have passed by and now here is the opportunity for each one of you to show your strength,” he said.

KSU state president K M Abhijith, Muslim League district president Ummer Pandikasala, Mahila Congress district president P Ushadevi, UDF Parliament constituency general convenor P M Niyas, among others accompanied him during the roadshow.

Later, while addressing media persons, Sidhu said five years of Modi’s rule helped big corporates reap undue profits. “Modi is a friend of big corporates. When the farmers of the country are running from pillar to post to get loans to support their families, corporates acquire loans to the tune of crores of rupees easily, “ he said.