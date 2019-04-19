Home States Kerala

Smartphones with special apps to aid visually challenged people

Armed with around half-a-dozen special apps and smartphones, the state government is setting out on a journey next month to ease the pain endured by the visually challenged.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone, Apps

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Armed with around half-a-dozen special apps and smartphones, the state government is setting out on a journey next month to ease the pain endured by the visually challenged.

Thanks to project ‘Kazhcha’ conceptualised by the Kerala Federation of the Blind and ratified by the Social Justice Department, 1,000 visually challenged people will be given smartphones with special apps installed in them. One of the apps can announce the exact geographical location where the mobile user is standing. It can also tell the user the places through which the person is passing through in case of travelling. Another app will read aloud the texts. Four other apps that are designed to make life easier for the visually challenged by offering various services will also be installed.

The smartphones have been procured and will be distributed next month after the Lok Sabha election is over.

Kerala Federation of the Blind’s Youth Forum secretary B Anilkumar said the project will change the standard of living of the visually challenged people.  “Smartphones can enrich the lives of the visually challenged people. Through smartphones with proper apps, the visually challenged can move around easily, imbibe knowledge from their surroundings and overcome the communication gap,” Anilkumar said.Redmi 6 Pro will be distributed to the deserved. Women and students have been given priority during selection.

The Handicapped Persons’ Welfare Corporation is the implementing agency for the project. “Those who are above 80 per cent visually challenged and between the age of 18-50 have been included in the scheme. Our focus is to pick up those who haven’t got similar assistance from anywhere. Those who have income below `1 lakh alone will be considered,” said a Welfare Corporation officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp