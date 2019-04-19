Smartphones with special apps to aid visually challenged people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Armed with around half-a-dozen special apps and smartphones, the state government is setting out on a journey next month to ease the pain endured by the visually challenged.

Thanks to project ‘Kazhcha’ conceptualised by the Kerala Federation of the Blind and ratified by the Social Justice Department, 1,000 visually challenged people will be given smartphones with special apps installed in them. One of the apps can announce the exact geographical location where the mobile user is standing. It can also tell the user the places through which the person is passing through in case of travelling. Another app will read aloud the texts. Four other apps that are designed to make life easier for the visually challenged by offering various services will also be installed.

The smartphones have been procured and will be distributed next month after the Lok Sabha election is over.

Kerala Federation of the Blind’s Youth Forum secretary B Anilkumar said the project will change the standard of living of the visually challenged people. “Smartphones can enrich the lives of the visually challenged people. Through smartphones with proper apps, the visually challenged can move around easily, imbibe knowledge from their surroundings and overcome the communication gap,” Anilkumar said.Redmi 6 Pro will be distributed to the deserved. Women and students have been given priority during selection.

The Handicapped Persons’ Welfare Corporation is the implementing agency for the project. “Those who are above 80 per cent visually challenged and between the age of 18-50 have been included in the scheme. Our focus is to pick up those who haven’t got similar assistance from anywhere. Those who have income below `1 lakh alone will be considered,” said a Welfare Corporation officer.