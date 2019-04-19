WATCH | Prakash Raj is now seeking votes for this candidate

By Online Desk

A day after contesting from Karnataka's Bengaluru Central constituency, actor Prakash Raj has extended his support to VP Sanu - the LDF candidate seeking to make it to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Malappuram constituency.

Raj, in a video released on Facebook, says he feels it is his responsibility to support certain candidates and "young Sanu" is in the list.

The national-award-winning actor begins the video by saying that we (the people) need to choose the right candidates in the elections or otherwise it will be a loss and concludes by expressing his confidence that the people of Malappuram will choose Sanu.

"I like him because he was born and chiselled out of student movement, and the country needs such young and strong voices," Prakash Raj says.

VP Sanu, the national president of the Students Federation of India (SFI) - the student wing of the CPM - is taking on IUML heavyweight and sitting MP PK Kunhalikutty in his debut election. He was at the forefront of the struggle against the UGC's decision to revise its Gazette notification of 100% weightage to viva voice for admission to MPhil and PhD. In a major victory to the SFI under Sanu, the Delhi High Court on October 2018 ruled in favour of the protesting students.

He has also led several student marches to the Parliament protesting various policies of the NDA government.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23.

