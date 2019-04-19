Home States Kerala

WATCH | Prakash Raj is now seeking votes for this candidate

Raj, in a video released on Facebook, says he feels it is his responsibility to support certain candidates and "young Sanu" is in the list.

Published: 19th April 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Raj

Actor-turned politician Prakash Raj (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Online Desk

A day after contesting from Karnataka's Bengaluru Central constituency, actor Prakash Raj has extended his support to VP Sanu - the LDF candidate seeking to make it to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Malappuram constituency.

Raj, in a video released on Facebook, says he feels it is his responsibility to support certain candidates and "young Sanu" is in the list.

The national-award-winning actor begins the video by saying that we (the people) need to choose the right candidates in the elections or otherwise it will be a loss and concludes by expressing his confidence that the people of Malappuram will choose Sanu.

"I like him because he was born and chiselled out of student movement, and the country needs such young and strong voices," Prakash Raj says.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

VP Sanu, the national president of the Students Federation of India (SFI) - the student wing of the CPM - is taking on IUML heavyweight and sitting MP PK Kunhalikutty in his debut election. He was at the forefront of the struggle against the UGC's decision to revise its Gazette notification of 100% weightage to viva voice for admission to MPhil and PhD. In a major victory to the SFI under Sanu, the Delhi High Court on October 2018 ruled in favour of the protesting students.

He has also led several student marches to the Parliament protesting various policies of the NDA government.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23.

Also See - Our interview with Prakash Raj:

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VP Sanu Prakash Raj Malappuram constituency SFI Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp