Home States Kerala

A conspicuous no-show in the run-up to polls

 It’s conspicuous why there have been no  attempts by young women to offer darshan at Sabarimala after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It’s conspicuous why there have been no attempts by young women to offer darshan at Sabarimala after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. This goes to show the state government apparently does not want to create an anti-government sentiment in the lead up to the polls though it went all-out to facilitate the entry of young women into Sabarimala in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

The darshan by Kanakadurga and Bindu during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season stands testimony to the clandestine operation carried out with tacit support from the authorities concerned. Though Sabarimala temple was opened on two occasions - from March 11 to 21 for the annual festival and April 14 to 19 for Vishu - there was neither police-escorted darshan for young women nor any attempts by young women in disguise to offer darshan. 

Moreover, both the annual festivals at Sabarimala went on peacefully without any untoward incident compared to tensed Mandalam- Makaravilakku season when a couple of young women made attempts, a few of them successfully making it,  amid protests from Sabarimala Karma Samiti (SKS). According to the SKS,  it is now clear the state government showed undue haste in implementing the SC order. “The LDF knew their political game on Sabarimala will badly affect their prospects in the general elections. After the announcement of election dates, the situation changed at Sabarimala as the government machinery did not entertain any young woman,” said SKS convener T P Senkumar.

The police officers too admitted there were thorough checks at Nilakkal and other entry routes to Sabarimala during the annual festival and Vishu days to ensure no young woman made it to the shrine. 
“A special team of women police personnel was deployed at Nilakkal for carrying out vehicle checks to find out whether they ferried  young women devotees,” said a senior police officer. 

No fresh bid
Though Sabarimala temple was opened on two occasions - from March 11 to 21 for the annual festival and April 14 to 19 for Vishu - there was neither police-escorted darshan for young women nor any attempts by young women in disguise to offer darshan

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Kerala Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp