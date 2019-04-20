Home States Kerala

Cops rescue kids locked up inside house without food

Neighbours informed the police the children’s mother Latha, a Karnataka native, had left the house around 7.30am on Thursday after locking them inside it.

Published: 20th April 2019

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  In Yet another incident which brought to the fore the cruelty and neglect faced by children, three boys abandoned by their parents were found locked inside their rented house at Nisari near Ramanattukara here on Friday. The boys, aged two, three and five, were left locked in the house for more than 24 hours without food, the police said.

Neighbours informed the police the children’s mother Latha, a Karnataka native, had left the house around 7.30am on Thursday after locking them inside it. Alerted by neighbours around 8 am on Friday, local police rescued the children and shifted them to the government children’s home in the city.

The officers are trying to trace the parents. Feroke police said Latha’s husband Suresh hails from Thrissur and the family has been residing in the house for more than six months.

Locking up of boys: Case against parents

“SURESH rarely came home while the woman regularly left for work after locking up the children inside the house. She didn’t return on Thursday and the children were left without any food,” said an officer. A case has been registered against Suresh and Latha under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The Childline activists were also informed about the incident, the police said.

Comments

