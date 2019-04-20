Election a fight against Narendra Modi’s autocracy: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The ongoing election is a fight against autocracy, said AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Friday. Narendra Modi is a Prime Minister who has scant respect for the Constitution. Inaugurating the election meeting of K Sudhakaran at Mattannur, Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Modi Government has failed on all election promises it made during the 2014 election campaign.

“The Modi Government is a complete fiasco as it failed to keep the promises made during the election campaign in 2014,” he said. “Thousands of farmers committed suicide. The government failed to create more job opportunities, and unemployment has reached its peak during the last five years,” he added.“This election will decide the future of India.

The people of India wouldn’t forgive Modi and the NDA Government as they betrayed the farmers, youths and poor people. Since only the Congress could stop the Modi juggernaut, people should vote for Congress this time,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

“How can the Left parties, which have only a guest role in national politics, fight against the BJP?” he asked. “It is true that regional parties have influence and strength in their places, but they can’t engage the BJP in a battle at the national level. Only Congress can do that,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.E P Shamsuddin presided over. DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni, Ansari Thillankeri, V A Narayanan, Chandran Thillankeri and V R Bhaskaran spoke at the meeting.