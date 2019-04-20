Home States Kerala

Election a fight against Narendra Modi’s autocracy: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The ongoing election is a fight against autocracy, said AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Friday.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The ongoing election is a fight against autocracy, said AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Friday.  Narendra Modi is a Prime Minister who has scant respect for the Constitution. Inaugurating the election meeting of K Sudhakaran at Mattannur, Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Modi Government has failed on all election promises it made during the 2014 election campaign.

“The Modi Government is a complete fiasco as it failed to keep the promises made during the election campaign in 2014,” he said. “Thousands of farmers committed suicide. The government failed to create more job opportunities, and unemployment has reached its peak during the last five years,” he added.“This election will decide the future of India.

The people of India wouldn’t forgive Modi and the NDA Government as they betrayed the farmers, youths and poor people. Since only the Congress could stop the Modi juggernaut, people should vote for Congress this time,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

“How can the Left parties, which have only a guest role in national politics,  fight against the BJP?” he asked. “It is true that regional parties have influence and strength in their places, but they can’t engage the BJP in a battle at the national level. Only Congress can do that,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.E P Shamsuddin presided over. DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni, Ansari Thillankeri, V A Narayanan, Chandran Thillankeri and V R Bhaskaran spoke at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad AICC Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp