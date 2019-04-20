Home States Kerala

Ex-Union minister from Kerala S Krishna Kumar joins BJP 

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha three times during 80s and 90s, and was also a minister in the then Congress governments at the Centre.

Published: 20th April 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and Kerala leader S Krishna Kumar, who was in the Congress, Saturday joined the BJP, saying that he wanted to work to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The 80-year-old leader was inducted into the party by BJP leader Anil Baluni and Shahnawaz Hussain at the party headquarters here.

Kumar said Modi has been working to develop India and he should continue to lead the country.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha three times during 80s and 90s, and was also a minister in the then Congress governments at the Centre.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Krishna Kumar Operation Kamala Kerala BJP KPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp