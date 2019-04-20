Ex-Union minister from Kerala S Krishna Kumar joins BJP 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and Kerala leader S Krishna Kumar, who was in the Congress, Saturday joined the BJP, saying that he wanted to work to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The 80-year-old leader was inducted into the party by BJP leader Anil Baluni and Shahnawaz Hussain at the party headquarters here.

Kumar said Modi has been working to develop India and he should continue to lead the country.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha three times during 80s and 90s, and was also a minister in the then Congress governments at the Centre.