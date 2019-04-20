Excise special squad seizes 16 LSD stamps 

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Excise special squad inspector and party during a vehicle inspection near Walayar toll plaza seized 16 LSD stamps and 5 grams of hashish oil which were being transported in a high-end luxury motorbike on Friday.

They arrested Prabodh, 21, of Kalamassery in Ernakulam district.

The stamps are known by the name ‘California 9’ and contained 360 microgram of Lysergic acid. It has an effect of 36 hours on the person who uses it, said Excise officials.

The accused Prabodh had with him 300 milligram of LSD. If a person has in his possession 1 mg of the substance, he will have to undergo a 10-year jail sentence.