Inebriated men misbehave with Tamil Nadu woman

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A young woman on Friday lodged a complaint against a group of men alleging they tried to molest her while travelling to her fiance’s house at Manakody in Thrissur, late in the evening on Thursday.

A Tamil Nadu native, the woman, who works in a private firm at Ernakulam, used to stay at her fiance’s house at Manakody during short weekends.

As per the complaint, on Thursday, as she arrived at Thrissur railway station from Ernakulam, due to heavy rain, her fiance and his sister could not come to pick her up.

She took an autorickshaw from the railway station to Manakody. On the way, a group of drunken men near Olari bar signalled the vehicle to stop. The driver stopped the vehicle in the roadside and the men tried to molest her.The complainant said she screamed, asked for help during which local people came and saved her.