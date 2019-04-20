Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha elections 2014 contest was tougher, says Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, who is aiming for a hat-trick win in the Lok Sabha elections, said that the 2014 fight was tougher.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and party candidate from this parliamentary constituency in Kerala Shashi Tharoor, who is aiming for a hat-trick win in the Lok Sabha elections, on Saturday said that the 2014 fight was tougher.

"The last one (2014) was tougher as there was a character assassination done. Added to that, there was a (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi wave. But this time, there is no Modi wave at all," Tharoor told the media in the presence of Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Tharoor is pitted against former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and C. Divakaran, a sitting CPI legislator and a former State Minister.

In 2004, Tharoor scraped through with a margin of around 15,000 votes, down from a margin on 99,987 votes that he got in 2009.

ALSO READ: Hurt but not retired; no stopping Shashi Tharoor from campaigning

"Modi has cheated people as the dreams he sold failed to materialize. I admit that like in 2014, this time too, it's a three-cornered fight. But through the effective campaign that we put up, we have been able to counter that," he said.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Lok Sabha elections 2014 Lok Sabha Elections 2019  Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp