Nambi Narayanan guilty in spy case, says Senkumar in his service story

The book has several controversial remarks against his colleagues. 

(L-R) Scientist Nambi Narayanan; former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Rejecting the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former state police chief T P Senkumar has repeated his argument that scientist Nambi Narayanan was guilty in the ISRO spy case. He puts forward his arguments in his autobiographical service story, ‘Ente Police Jeevitham,’ to be released soon. Modi, at a recent public meeting in which he shared dais with Senkumar, said the Congress government had spoken in support of Nambi Narayanan. 

“Can we ever forgive the Congress for what it did to Nambi Narayanan?” asked the PM. But, according to Senkumar, Nambi is guilty in the case and more details will be divulged in his book. Senkumar raises several questions to Nambi Narayanan, including his alleged relation with Mariyam Rasheeda, another accused in the spy case. 

The book has several controversial remarks against his colleagues. They include the alleged links between former DGP Jacob Punnoose and the CPM Kannur lobby. Another allegation is that former Vigilance director Jacob Thomas was inefficient.

