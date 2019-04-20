Narendra Modi’s blatant lies on Sabarimala amount to humiliating people: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Sensing the BJP wouldn’t win any seats from Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his mental balance and is uttering nonsense while in Kerala, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Kodiyeri told reporters here on Friday Modi’s blatant lies amount to humiliating people of the state. No cases were registered in the state for chanting the name of God.

If anybody resorts to violence, the government will register a case against them. “Here, we take cases against those who act against the law of the land, unlike in BJP-ruled states where no cases are registered even for mob lynching,” said Kodiyeri. “It is by realising this fact that Modi and Amit Shah have started telling lies. It is to garner some votes from the state that the BJP leaders resort to lie campaign. What he is doing now is quite unbecoming of a prime minister. This can be viewed only as the campaign tricks of an RSS pracharak,” said Kodiyeri.

“Modi said he is ready to go to any extent to protect customs and traditions. Was the chowkidar sleeping while the case was in the court for 12 years? asked Kodiyeri.The BJP is trying to scuttle the election process by raising the Sabarimala issue in Kerala. Communists are never against the traditions and customs of people. The Pinarayi Government gave Rs 737 crore for the development of Sabarimala temple, he said. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and K K Ragesh MP were also present at the press meet.