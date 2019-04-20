Home States Kerala

Narendra Modi’s blatant lies on Sabarimala amount to humiliating people: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

If anybody resorts to violence, the government will register a case against them.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Sensing the BJP wouldn’t win any seats from Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his mental balance and is uttering nonsense while in Kerala, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Kodiyeri told reporters here on Friday Modi’s blatant lies amount to humiliating people of the state.  No cases were registered in the state for chanting the name of God.

If anybody resorts to violence, the government will register a case against them. “Here, we take cases against those who act against the law of the land, unlike in BJP-ruled states where no cases are registered even for mob lynching,” said Kodiyeri. “It is by realising this fact that Modi and Amit Shah have started telling lies. It is to garner some votes from the state that the BJP leaders resort to lie campaign. What he is doing now is quite unbecoming of a prime minister. This can be viewed only as the campaign tricks of an RSS pracharak,” said Kodiyeri. 

“Modi said he is ready to go to any extent to protect customs and traditions. Was the chowkidar sleeping while the case was in the court for 12 years? asked Kodiyeri.The BJP is trying to scuttle the election process by raising the Sabarimala issue in Kerala.  Communists are never against the traditions and customs of people. The Pinarayi Government gave Rs 737 crore for the development of Sabarimala temple, he said.  CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and K K Ragesh MP were also present at the press meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Narendra Modi Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp