Home States Kerala

Nosy goons assault, rob German tourists on India tour

 Three Germans touring India since January were assaulted and robbed by a gang at Manjeshwaram on Friday.   

Published: 20th April 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  Three Germans touring India since January were assaulted and robbed by a gang at Manjeshwaram on Friday.  Police said the incident could be a case of moral policing which turned to assault and theft.The Germans - two men and a woman, all in their early 20s - were on their way to Goa from Kerala. Thursday night, they pitched their tent near the Excise Checkpost at Vamanchur, the border of Kerala and Karnataka, said police. 

One person slept in the tent, and the other man and the woman slept in their Omni van.
 Around 5 am on Friday, a gang of six persons woke up the couple sleeping in the van and wanted to know if they were married, said assistant superintendent of police Shilpa Devaiah. “When they wanted to see the inside of the car, the tourists resisted and there was a scuffle,” she said.

The gang overpowered them and assaulted the two tourists. “The three tourists then jumped into the car and sped away to escape the goons,” she said.The tourists pulled up when they saw the Highway Police team at a distance, and returned with them to Vamanchur. When they returned they found that their bag left behind in the tent was missing.

Devaiah said the bag had two mobile phones, one wallet, two credit cards, one ID card and ` 8,000 in cash. “We have identified the culprits and will make the arrest soon,” she said.
The tourists rented the car from Delhi and were touring Goa and Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German tourist INDIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp