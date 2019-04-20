Home States Kerala

PM’s allegation a challenge to court says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the allegations raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against him were a challenge towards the country’s legal system.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the allegations raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against him were a challenge towards the country’s legal system. Responding to Modi’s allegations at a campaign meeting here the other day, Pinarayi said the attempts to frame a person acquitted in the Lavalin case were a challenge to the court and the legal system.

And this is done by a person accused in the Rafale deal, he said in a statement. Pinarayi, in response to another allegation by the PM, said not a single person was arrested in the state for chanting prayers. Cases were registered against those who unleashed violence in the name of religion.

In some BJP-ruled states, violence in the name of religion gets protection. But this will not happen in Kerala, the CM said.Pinarayi said assailants tried to conduct provocative attacks even at the Sabarimala shrine. “The assailants wanted to create problems and make political and communal advantages,” he said.
“The BJP and the RSS are the ones who oppose people performing rituals they dislike. This will not happen in Kerala. Maybe, the BJP is uneasy over this,” he said.

