Police seek Advocate General’s opinion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Police Department has sought legal advice from the Advocate General (AG) on registering a case against Kozhikode UDF candidate M K Raghavan, who was ensnared in a sting operation conducted by a Hindi TV channel. State Police Chief Loknath Behera sought the AG’s opinion after Kannur range IG Balram Kumar Upadhyaya, who had conducted the preliminary probe, submitted his report.

Sources said the legal opinion is expected on Saturday and based on that further actions would be initiated. It’s learnt the report has suggested registering a case against Raghavan as then only the investigators can check the full video shot by the channel, to check its authenticity. Raghavan was caught in the eye of a storm after he was seen demanding `5 crore from an undercover channel representative.