Home States Kerala

Police seek Advocate General’s opinion

Sources said the legal opinion is expected on Saturday and based on that further actions would be initiated. 

Published: 20th April 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Police Department has sought legal advice from the Advocate General (AG) on registering a case against Kozhikode UDF candidate M K Raghavan, who was ensnared in a sting operation conducted by a Hindi TV channel. State Police Chief Loknath Behera sought the AG’s opinion after Kannur range IG Balram Kumar Upadhyaya, who had conducted the preliminary probe, submitted his report.

Sources said the legal opinion is expected on Saturday and based on that further actions would be initiated. It’s learnt the report has suggested registering a case against Raghavan as then only the investigators can check the full video shot by the channel, to check its authenticity. Raghavan was caught in the eye of a storm after he was seen demanding `5 crore from an undercover channel representative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp