Polling day looks a rainy one in Kerala

Representational image. (Photo | EPS/Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  It  Looks like April 23, the polling day of the Lok Sabha elections, is going to be a rainy one. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has forecast isolated heavy rain, accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm and strong wind (30-50 kmph), in the state till Tuesday. Yellow alert has been issued in Palakkad for Saturday in the wake of the forecast that the district might receive heavy rain.

Considering that landslips may occur in Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur districts, warnings have been issued to avoid nighttime travel (7 pm to 7 am) to hilly areas. Swimming in canals, rivulets and rivers should be avoided as water level might increase. Vehicles should not be parked underneath trees. The KSDMA has also forecast lightning and thunderstorm along with rain from 2 pm to 8 pm and issued advisory asking public to take precautionary measures to stay safe.

