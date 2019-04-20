Home States Kerala

Probe team submits report to DGP investigating M K Raghavan

The investigation, according to reports, has found the video was not doctored.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The investigation team probing the bribery allegations against Kozhikode MP and UDF candidate M K Raghavan following a sting operation by a Hindi news channel, submitted its report before DGP Loknath Behera on Friday. The team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (Kozhikode city) Vahid P furnished the inquiry report before Kannur Range IG M R Ajithkumar which was later submitted to the DGP. 

“We have conducted only a preliminary investigation into the matter. In the report, I have proposed further investigation to ensure the authenticity of the video,” said Vahid. The team had recorded the statements of Raghavan and of the new channel authorities and also examined the original video clip.

The investigation, according to reports, has found the video was not doctored. However, the officer refused to reveal further details in the report. State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena had on April 4 directed the Kozhikode District Collector and the DGP to file a detailed report on a television video clipping purportedly showing Raghavan negotiating a bribe for facilitating land acquisition for a real estate company. 

Collector S Sambasiva Rao, who is also the District Election Officer, in his report submitted to the CEO on April 6, had recommended a scientific test for ensuring the authenticity of the footage aired by the channel. Raghavan had alleged the video clip was doctored and accused the CPM Kozhikode district committee of hatching a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Raghavan’s charge
Raghavan had alleged the video clip was doctored and accused the CPM Kozhikode dist committee of hatching a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

After the allegations against Raghavan were reported, DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas had registered a complaint with the Election Commission, which directed the State Police Chief to look into it.

