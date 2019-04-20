Three-year-old Kerala boy assaulted by mother succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-year-old boy, who was allegedly assaulted by his mother and undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Aluva, succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. Doctor’s report said the child had been in a coma and the CT scan of his brain revealed intercranial bleeding. He suffered various physical injuries. Though clots were removed and internal bleeding stopped through a critical surgery, the boy’s condition deteriorated on Friday.

While the postmortem report is not available yet, hospital authorities said the heavy injury could have caused his death. The child’s father, a migrant labourer, had brought him to the hospital on Wednesday with a head injury. Doctors who examined the kid became suspicious when they found the wound marks did not cause due to any fall from the house terrace, as the father claimed.

On Thursday, the police arrested the kid’s mother, a native of Jharkhand, on attempt to murder charges after she reportedly confessed to torturing the kid.

Police order detailed investigation

The police have launched a probe to ascertain whether the kid’s father had any involvement in his abuse and subsequent death. “We’re looking into the father’s role in the incident. If he’s involved in any way, he’ll be taken into custody. We’ll also probe whether he concealed any information regarding the attack,” said City Police Commissioner S Surendran.

He said two teams have been sent to Jharkhand to know more about the couple’s background. “The teams will also check whether the couple was married and whether they’ve any criminal background,” Surendran said. The inquest procedure was over and the kid’s body would be sent to the medical college for postmortem.