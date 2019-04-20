Home States Kerala

Vadakara fight is too close to call even for seasoned poll pundits

 If you need to test a poll pundit’s worth, ask him to predict the electoral outcome in Vadakara.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:45 AM

AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad at Vadakara constituency to campaign for UDF candidate K Muraleedharan | Express

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  If you need to test a poll pundit’s worth, ask him to predict the electoral outcome in Vadakara. Even a seasoned psephologist might agree that it will be too close to call in this politically sensitive constituency.  With a day left for campaigning to end, the UDF is seen struggling to keep up the initial euphoria that K Muraleedharan’s candidature generated. The CPM, on the other hand, has deployed its entire campaign machinery in Vadakara to ensure that its strongman P Jayarajan wins. And the move has taken the fizz out of its candidate P K Sreemathi’s campaign in neighbouring Kannur.

When Jayarajan’s candidature was announced, it created quite a flutter. While it pumped adrenaline among the local CPM workers, rivals quickly raised the murder politics card to counter it. Muraleedharan’s arrival gave a directionless UDF camp the much-needed vigour. However, the official announcement of his candidature came several days later, wasting crucial days during which the UDF campaign could have gathered sufficient momentum.

“The initial vigour has fizzled out. Even our candidate (Muraleedharan) has expressed his displeasure openly. Group rivalry and absence of a dynamic, young cadre among us are adding to our disadvantage. In areas such as Nadapuram and Kuttiadi, it’s the League cadres that are keeping the campaign running,” said a local Congress leader.

However, Adv K Praveenkumar, KPCC secretary and election agent of K Muraleedharan, has rubbished the charges. “We have completed three rounds of house visits, which is unheard of in the campaign scene here. We have done enough to make the voters aware of the ideology of violent politics that the rival candidate stands for,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LDF has tried to reach out to a large cross-section of voters, including minorities. 
The CPM social media machinery has carefully chosen to present the genial side of Jayarajan in an attempt to gain acceptability among all sections. The LDF has also played the development card effectively to neutralise the UDF’s personal attacks against Jayarajan. 

The BJP, on the other hand, wants P Jayarajan to lose; but it cannot risk trading its votes for UDF to achieve that objective. “Everyone knows that it’s a straight fight between LDF and UDF in Vadakara. So even if the BJP wants to defeat Jayarajan, it has to ensure not to poll below its vote base,” said Jacob George, political analyst. During the last election, BJP’s V K Sajeevan, who is contesting this time too, had polled over 76,000 votes.  

