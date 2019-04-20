Home States Kerala

Woman dies upon returning from Malayattoor church 

A woman who collapsed inside a KSRTC bus while returning from Malayattoor on Maundy Thursday, passed away at a hospital here on Friday.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  A woman who collapsed inside a KSRTC bus while returning from Malayattoor on Maundy Thursday, passed away at a hospital here on Friday. Vadanappally native Lucy, 48, had collapsed inside the bus while returning home after offering prayers at Malayattoor.

The bus took her to a private hospital and she was admitted to the ICU. However, Lucy could not be rescued and was pronounced dead. Reports said Lucy’s body was dehydrated due to the scorching sun and the consequent fatigue caused her to collapse. She had been completely tired while boarding the bus. Lucy’s eyes were donated to two people through the St Vincent De Paul Society, Vadanappally.

