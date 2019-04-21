Home States Kerala

2019 LS polls: Case against Shashi Tharoor for breaking MCC

Tharoor had allegedly used the cover of his book "Why I am a Hindu" in an election campaign poster.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File | PTI)

By Kannan Venu
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered a case against UDF Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor for breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The case was registered against using the cover of his book "Why I am a Hindu" in the election campaign poster.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The poster was prepared by the District Congress Committee. The poster featured images of his 20 books and was prepared before the party officially announced his candidature. The complaint against the poster was filed by the NDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Shashi Tharoor UDF Thiruvananthapuram Why I am a Hindu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp