2019 LS polls: Case against Shashi Tharoor for breaking MCC

Kannan Venu By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered a case against UDF Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor for breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The case was registered against using the cover of his book "Why I am a Hindu" in the election campaign poster.

The poster was prepared by the District Congress Committee. The poster featured images of his 20 books and was prepared before the party officially announced his candidature. The complaint against the poster was filed by the NDA.