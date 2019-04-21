After missing Rahul, Nathan gets chance to meet Priyanka

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Though seven-year-old Nathan Joyce had missed the chance to meet Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Kannur two days ago, he was lucky on Saturday as he got a chance to meet AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The sorrow of Nathan had become viral as his mother had posted on Facebook the crying boy’s disappointment of not being able to meet Rahul when he visited Kannur. By the time Congress leaders brought the post to Rahul Gandhi’s notice, he had left Kannur. But, seeing the sorrow of the kid, Rahul had arranged a meeting with his sister Priyanka on Saturday. Earlier, Rahul had rang up the family to console Nathan.

On Saturday, the Congress arranged a meeting for the family with Priyanka at Kannur airport. He, along with parents Santhosh Kavil, Smitha and elder brother Jonathan, met Priyanka in Kannur while she was on her way to Wayanad.

‘Hope’ Rahul T-shirts become the rage

Mananthavady: The ‘Hope’ T-shirt emblazoned with Rahul Gandhi’s image designed by Koduvally native Mohammed Fazi was the rage at the venue of Priyanka Gandhi’s rally outside the Valliyoorkavu temple ground. “Rahul Gandhi is trending now. Hence we featured him on the lines of the hope campaign by former US President Barack Obama during the 2008 race for the White House,” said Fazil, who has a master’s in Anthropology. The Ts are pretty affordable at C100 apiece.