Home States Kerala

P Subramaniam’s biography released

At the function, Jayakumar said Subramaniam had a very humble beginning.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Singer KJ Yesudas, actors Mohanlal and Madhu, lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and actor K R Vijaya during the release of the book ‘P Subramaniam- Malayalacinemayile Bheeshmacharyan’ at Tagore Theatre, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘P Subramaniam- Malayalacinemayile Bheeshmacharyan’, the biography by novelist and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi was released here on Saturday. The book was released by actor Mohanlal by handing it over to actor Madhu at a function jointly organized by Merryland Studio and Malayalam Television Fraternity at Tagore Theatre. The event was attended by singer K J Yesudas, poet-bureaucrat K Jayakumar, actresses K R Vijaya, Malllika Sukumaran and others.

At the function, Jayakumar said Subramaniam had a very humble beginning. “He started as a clerk with the Thiruvananthapuram water works and later rose to become a tycoon in the Indian film industry,” Jayakumar said.

“With his determination, humbleness and prayer he ventured out into the world of cinema and made a lasting impact on the history of Malayalam cinema. He was a disciplined filmmaker and had strived to follow certain values in his personal and professional lives,” Jayakumar added.

Jayakumar said the book was a lucidly and well-researched one, and said the work should have to be read by those who love and follow cinema.

Addressing the gathering, Sreekumaran Thampi said that Subramaniam was a father-like figure for him who had extended his love and affection throughout his life.

“It is a dream come true experience for me. I have so far written 24 books. But this book is close to me in many ways. I have taken the utmost care in crafting each page. This book is of 224 pages. In normal course, it takes me a month to complete that many pages. But for this book, it took me two and a half years. I had to cross check each and every detail,” said Thampi.

Meanwhile, Madhu in his address said Merryland Studio was like an ashram and during the time of Subramaniam it had an atmosphere of a ‘gurukula’.

“What makes Subramaniam distinct is that he had in-depth knowledge of cinema. His knowledge is not limited to cinema making, he had thorough knowledge on its business aspects,” said Madhu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp