Police can register case against M K Raghavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have received legal opinion from the Director General of Prosecution (DGP) to register a case against M K Raghavan, the UDF candidate in Kozhikode.The case is related to a sting operation video released by a Hindi TV channel in which Raghavan was seen allegedly asking for bribe from a team which met him in the guise of a real estate group.

Sources said State Police Chief Loknath Behera received legal advice from the DGP and the police will register a case against him. Behera is likely to direct the Kozhikode District Police Chief to take prompt action in this regard.The Director General of Prosecution also opined that Raghavan violated the oath of office through his acts.

Chennithala seeks action against police

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has approached the Election Commission seeking action against the state police for alleged selective leaking of confidential information to demean UDF’s Kozhikode candidate M K Raghavan. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chennithala urged the former to urgently intervene to take necessary action against the police.