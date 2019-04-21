Home States Kerala

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi makes an emotional pitch, invokes memories of Indira, Rajiv

During her address at Valliyoorkavu, she mainly focused on Wayanad’s tribal culture and her brother’s strengths

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

By Arun M
Express News Service

MANANTHAVADY: The atmosphere was truly electric as the chopper carrying Congress scion Priyanka  Gandhi Vadra appeared as a speck in the sky. The crowd waiting at Valliyoorkavu temple ground rose in anticipation and high pitched slogans hailing her rent the air. As the chopper touched down near the venue at 12.18 pm, the crowd broke into thunderous applause and an air of excitement prevailed.

Resplendent in a checked green saree with maroon trimmings and matching blouse, Priyanka tried to strike a chord with Congress workers by invoking  memories of her grandmother Indira Gandhi, who remains a vivid memory in collective consciousness. Though Priyanka arrived three hours behind schedule, the crowd waited patiently under the baking sun.

Slogans filled the air as she climbed on to the dais accompanied by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and waved hands acknowledging the crowd. After a brief conversation with the district leaders, Priyanka started addressing the crowd. The crowd cheered as she greeted them with a polite ‘namaskaram’.

She made an emotional appeal to the party workers in Wayanad urging them to vote for Rahul Gandhi.“I stand here on behalf of a man whom I have known from the day I was born. He will be your candidate in this election. Over the last 10 years, he has faced massive personal attack from his opponents. They have sought to portray a character of his which is far from true,” she said.

Speaking from a prepared text,  Priyanka mainly focused on Wayanad’s tribal culture and her brother’s strengths, besides flaying the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government during the 45-minute long address.
She spoke at length about her family and recalled the sacrifices made by Indira and father Rajiv Gandhi. Bringing alive the memories of Indira Gandhi, Priyanka said Indiraji was another mother for her and her brother. “It was due to Indira’s respect for tribal culture the Congress could formulate policies for uplifting tribals  even while preserving their culture”.

While leaving the venue, Priyanka walked straight to the barricades, shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with the workers who were moved by her largesse.

At Pulpally, while addressing the farmer’s conclave, Priyanka interacted with peasants. The farmers raised the issue of loan waiver, wild animal menace and farm distress and she assured them of steps to resolve the issues.  She also met the family members of the farmers who committed suicide in Wayanad.

