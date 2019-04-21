Home States Kerala

Send message you don't need someone 'airdropped from Delhi': Nirmala Sitharaman to voters in Wayanad

Nirmala Sitharaman's visit comes a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigned at Wayanad for her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WAYANAD: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a road show here Sunday as part of the NDA campaign in the state and asked the people to vote for its ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, to send a message that they don't require someone 'airdropped from Delhi." 

Her visit comes a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigned at Wayanad for her brother and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

"We faced floods. The state government failed to open the dams on time, If they did, the devastation could have been avoided. Please vote for BDJS candidate Tushar Vellappally so that it will send a message that the people of Wayanad do not need someone air dropped here," Sitharaman said.

The constituency has shot into the limelight after Congress declared the candidature of Rahul Gandhi in the hilly district.

Rahul had visited the constituency twice with his sister Priyanka.

The ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front in Kerala has fielded CPI candidate P P Suneer to take on Rahul Gandhi.

