Shiv Sena to support BJP-led NDA in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Shiv Sena, which a major partner of the BJP led NDA at the national level, will support the front in Kerala also during this Lo k Sabha election. The Shiv Sena will vote for NDA candidates in all 20 seats, said Shiv Sena Rajya Pramukh Bhuvana Chandran.

“The believers will give a fitting reply to the Left front this time. The promise by the BJP in its manifesto to bring in a legislation to protect the traditions is welcoming,” he said.

A strong administration at the Centre is essential for national security. Only the NDA can promise such a government at the Centre, Bhuvana Chandran said. The Shiv Sena leader also alleged a total breakdown of law and order in Kerala under the Left Government.