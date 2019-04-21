Home States Kerala

Two ballot units for booths in three constituencies in Kerala

Two each balloting units will be used in the polling booths in three constituencies in Kerala where the number of candidates is above 16.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

The EC is using 81,860 Ballot Units, 66,358 Control Units and 71,564 VVPATs, including the surplus units, in the Gujarat polls.. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two each balloting units will be used in the polling booths in three constituencies in Kerala where the number of candidates is above 16. The constituencies are Wayanad, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram, where the number of candidates is 20, 19 and 17, respectively. The campaigning for the LS polls will end on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Auxiliary polling stations will be set up in Kuttiyadi, Alathur and Kunnamangalam where the number of voters has shown a significant rise, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told reporters here on Saturday.   Paper slips of VVPATs will be counted in five polling booths in every assembly constituency. The booths will be chosen through a draw of lots in the presence of representatives of political parties.  

 FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

There are 831 vulnerable booths, 359 critical booths, and 219 face threat from Left Wing Extremists. Of the 219 booths facing Moist threat, 72 are in Wayanad, 67 in Malappuram, 39 in Kannur and 41 in Kozhikode. There will be 240 polling booths managed by all women officers.  

The Election Commission has procured an additional 3,000 control units from Mumbai following a high failure rate of machines during commissioning.A total of 35,193 VVPATs, including 35 pc reserve units, have been arranged for deployment in 24,970 booths. The total number of control units is 32,746, including 20-25 pc reserve units.

Action as part of the green protocol announced by the EC for election campaigning saw seizure and destruction of 15 lakh materials, including banners, posters and hoardings. About 51,000 complaints in this regard were received through the cVigil app.There will be 55 counting centres, 257 strong rooms and 2310 counting supervisors. Fifty-seven company of para-military force will provide security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 ballot General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp