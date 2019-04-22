Home States Kerala

At least four Indians die in the mayhem

At least four Indians died in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, one of whom was a woman from Kerala’s Kasargod woman.

By Express News Service

 NEW DELHI/KASARGOD: At least four Indians died in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, one of whom was a woman from Kerala’s Kasargod woman.  While the Indian High Commission put the Indian toll at three, it had not added Razeena. The victims it named were Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh, all of whom were reported dead at the National Hospital.

“Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals,” , External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said. PM Narendra Modi spoke to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh and called the suicide bombings “cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts”. He also offered all possible help to the country.The Indian foreign office said no act of terror can be justified. It called for global action to crush the menace, including cross-border terror.

