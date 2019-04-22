Home States Kerala

 CPM, Congress workers unleashing violence across state, says Sreedharan Pillai

The BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said that the CPM and Congress workers were unleashing violence across the state due to fear of losing elections.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said that the CPM and Congress workers were unleashing violence across the state due to fear of losing elections. He said that in Varkala under Attingal constituency, 12 BJP workers were injured and admitted to Varkala taluk hospital while 2 who had serious injuries were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.Pillai said that the NDA convenor and senior leader of the BJP, P K Krishnadas visited the injured in the hospitals.

He said that the vehicle of Vamanapuram mandalam president was also destroyed and added that restrain by BJP workers averted any major incidents. Sreedharan Pillai alleged that the police were mere spectators while the incidents were taking place. He said that in Kazhakootam, CPM workers threw chappal at the NDA candidate Kummanam Rajashekharan and said that it was again owing to the restraint shown by the BJP workers that the situation remained under control.

Pillai said that the BJP leader and the NDA candidate from Pathanamthitta constituency, K Surendran’s road show was blocked at Kanjirapally by CPM workers. He also said that the media persons who were trying to cover the incident were also attacked by the CPM men. BJP state president said that the Congress and the Muslim League workers had the other day attacked the BDJS state president and NDA candidate from Wayanad, Thushar Velappally.

